Vermont to get $3 million for low-income rental housing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is going to be getting $3 million to build, preserve and rehabilitate affordable rental housing for extremely low-income families.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders says this marks the third year in a row that Vermont will receive an allocation from the National Housing Trust Fund.

In Vermont, the money is administered by the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.

Board Executive Director Gus Seelig says the trust has already helped seven projects across the state, with 182 affordable homes for some of Vermont's most vulnerable households, including for some people who had been homeless or were at risk of homelessness.

Projects in Brattleboro, Rutland, Marshfield, Putney and Poultney have been completed. Projects in Randolph and Burlington will be completed next year.