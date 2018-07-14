Vermont sheriff's office moving from courthouse due to cost

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) — The Caledonia County sheriff's department office is moving out of the St. Johnsbury courthouse because the sheriff feels the state of Vermont is charging too much for rent.

The Caledonian Record reports the sheriff's office has moved from the courthouse at the corner Eastern Avenue and Main Street to Memorial Drive.

Sheriff Dean Shatney says he can no longer justify the $50,000 yearly rent.

The sheriff's office has occupied about 3,000 square feet of the courthouse building since the building's renovation and reopening in 2001.

Prior to the renovation, the county owned the building and the sheriff's department was located elsewhere in St. Johnsbury.

After the renovation of the courthouse, the sheriff's department moved into the lower level.