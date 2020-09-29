Vermont school board chairman asks board member to resign

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The chairman of a Vermont school board has asked a board member to resign after comments he posted on Facebook regarding Black Lives Matter.

Mount Anthony Union School Board Chairman Timothy Holbrook said Monday that the comments from board member Ed Letourneau were “outrageous” and “certainly detrimental to anything the board does I think it was sufficient reason to ask for his resignation,” the Bennington Banner reported.

Letourneau said Tuesday that he’s looking to identify the people who “maligned” him.

“They took comments out of the context of the conversation to make me look like a racist and it’s not true,” he said.

He said Tuesday that he was not considering resigning.

Holbrook said he plans to remove Letourneau from the boards education and finance committees if he does not resign.