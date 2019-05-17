Vermont's unemployment reaches new low in 43 years

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's unemployment rate has continued to decline, reaching a new low in more than 40 years.

The state Department of Labor said Friday that the jobless rate for April was 2.2 percent, down one-tenth of one percentage point from March, and a new low since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics online historical series started 43 years ago.

The unemployment rate ranged around the state from 1.5 percent in Burlington-South Burlington and White River Junction to 4.8 percent in Derby.

The state Labor commissioner says "even with the reported increases in filled jobs, there are still many unfilled jobs." She says the department is asking jobseekers, including recent college graduates, to learn about the diversity of jobs currently available in Vermont.