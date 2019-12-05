Vermont's transportation agency moves to new offices

Vermont's Agency of Transportation celebrated a move to new offices outside of the capital.

The agency had operated out of Montpelier until a fire damaged its offices in June 2018, the Times Argus reported, and has relocated to Barre City Place in Barre.

“It’s been a long and challenging year and a half, but what a pleasure it is to walk into Barre City Place,” said transportation agency secretary Joe Flynn at the Wednesday celebration at Barre Auditorium. He noted that the days of disjointed office locations for the agency were over, except for a few employees still waiting to transfer from Montpelier in the spring.

The Agency of Education was located at Barre City Place and has since moved to Montpelier.

Buildings and General Services Commissioner Chris Cole said his agency tries to locate state offices in the downtown of cities to support municipal economies and foster state and local ties. The agency helped coordinate the move to Barre.

Gov. Phil Scott, who is from Barre, spoke at a celebration, saying the city would benefit from the move and help bolster its “sense of pride.”

”The City of Barre is genuinely grateful that you are here," Scott said.