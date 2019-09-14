Vermont's Waterbury Dam could be getting more for repairs

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's Waterbury Dam could be getting more federal money for repairs.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy says money for repairs to the Waterbury dam was included in a $20 million appropriation that was part of the Senate's annual Energy and Water Appropriations bill.

It must still be approved by the full Congress and signed by the president.

The money is for the repairs to four dams built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Construction of the Waterbury dam was completed in 1938. Since 1981 concerns over its safety led to several extensive repairs.

The Waterbury Dam holds back the 850-acre Waterbury Reservoir, which is home to two Vermont state parks.