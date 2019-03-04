Vermont officials consider changes to deer hunting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board is considering a series of drastic rule changes for deer hunting season.

The Times Argus reports the rule changes unveiled Feb. 27 include imposing a one-buck rule for everyone except for youth hunters, and opening 11 out of 21 wildlife management areas to all legal bucks, including spiked bucks.

Spiked bucks are about one-year-old and have two spikes coming from their skull.

The changes come as the Fish and Wildlife Department is facing a decrease in the number of hunters and an increase in the deer population.

Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Louis Porter says the regulations will help provide more opportunities for hunters.

The rules would go into effect in 2020, if approved by the Fish and Wildlife Board.

Information from: The Times Argus, http://www.timesargus.com/