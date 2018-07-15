Vermont landfill owner seeking permission to expand

COVENTRY, Vt. (AP) — The company that owns Vermont's only working landfill is seeking permission to expand.

The Caledonian Record reports that Casella Waste Management's Joe Gay recently told the Coventry Select Board that the existing site is expected to reach capacity in about four years. The expansion would provide an additional 25 more years of use.

The Coventry landfill is the only landfill in Vermont that is accepting garbage.

The landfill is planning an open house on Sept. 15.

Meanwhile, the Washington Electric Cooperative, which uses methane from the landfill to run an electric generating facility, is planning an open house the same day.