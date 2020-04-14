Vermont hospital to furlough 150 employees through June 20

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont hospital has furloughed 150 employees through June 20.

Rutland Regional Medical Center has put almost 9% of its staff on unpaid medical leave, the Rutland Herald reported Monday. Furloughs, administrative cuts and projected physician cuts are expected to save the hospital about $2 million through June 30.

The hospital's revenue is down by 60% and its volume of use is down by about 40%. The drop in revenue is a result of the hospital suspending elective procedures, according to hospital president and CEO Claudio Fort.

Fort and the hospital's vice president are both taking salary reductions from April 1 to the end of June. Clinic-based physicians are also being asked to take a voluntary 20% pay cut through the same period. Hospital-based physicians whose compensation is shift-based are not being asked to take pay cuts.

About half of the furloughed employees were administrative staff from medical clinics. The affected staff members were notified April 6. The hospital will continue to pay health insurance premiums for affected employees.