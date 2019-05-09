Vermont guard air ambulance crews returning after a year

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Members of a Vermont Army National Guard air ambulance unit are back in the United States after a year in the U.S. Central Command area of operations in the Middle East.

The soldiers from Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment left Vermont about a year ago.

They will be returning to Vermont after completing the demobilization process.

The unit went overseas with about 60 members and six Black Hawk helicopters to perform medical evacuations as part of Operation Spartan Shield.

A welcome home ceremony is planned for once all members have returned to Vermont.