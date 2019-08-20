Vermont covered bridge open after repairs to truck damage

LYNDON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont covered bridge that suffered extensive damage when a too-large truck drove across it has been reopened to traffic.

The Caledonian-Record reports the Miller's Run Bridge in Lyndon was reopened on Monday after it was inspected by the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

The bridge, which was originally built in 1878, was damaged in May when a box truck crossed the bridge, causing more than $50,000 in damage.

A number of covered bridges in the region have been damaged this year by oversized vehicles.

Last month, a covered bridge across the Connecticut River linking Lunenburg and Lancaster, New Hampshire, was also hit by an oversized truck, but remained safe to use.

Meanwhile, Flint Covered Bridge in Tunbridge was hit earlier this month and is now closed indefinitely.

