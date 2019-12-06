Vermont city council president will not seek re-election

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont city council president announced he will be retiring after 25 years in local politics.

Burlington City Council President Kurt Wright announced during his radio show on WVMT, “The Morning Drive with Marcus and Kurt,” that he will not seek re-election in 2020.

"I’m announcing this morning that I will not be a candidate for City Council re-election in 2020," Wright said. “I know that I'm probably letting down a lot of people who have asked me to run, who've asked me to continue to be a voice.”

WCAX-TV reports that Wright served as a state representative for 18 years. Wright, the only republican on city council, says he worries about how the council will address critical issues without him, or another Republican present.