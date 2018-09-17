Vermont cannabis conference is wrapping up

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A medical marijuana conference that brought people from all over the country is wrapping up in Vermont.

About 300 people attended the Healing Power of Cannabis event over the weekend at the Vermont College of Fine Arts in Montpelier. It is drawing to a close on Monday.

Shayne Lynn of Champlain Valley Dispensary told WCAX-TV that the event provided a forum for people to openly share knowledge, research, data and "real experiences."

Debbie Karuse traveled from Florida. She said she's happy to see that researchers are "putting a lot of the pieces together."

