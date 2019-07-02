Vermont cancels snow geese banding effort; geese have moved

ADDISON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has canceled a goose banding event in Addison this week because it says the Canada geese have moved to other locations.

The department had been seeking volunteers to help capture geese at the Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area and place identification bands of the birds' legs as a way to track hunting and survival rates and the overall population. The event was planned for Wednesday.

Amy Alfieri, the wildlife biologist at the area, tells WCAX-TV that the geese have left areas where they can be captured and moved to inaccessible locations.

Fish and Wildlife Biologist David Sausville says the population is doing really well this year.

