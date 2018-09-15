Racial justice advocates criticize police handling of case

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont attorney general's office is continuing to investigate allegations of threats against the only black woman in the Vermont legislature as racial justice advocates have criticized local law enforcement's handling of the case.

Democratic State Rep. Kiah Morris announced last month on her Facebook page that she wouldn't seek re-election, citing "divisive" and "dangerous" political discourse on social media. She told Vermont Public Radio she was the victim of vandalism and a home invasion and found swastikas painted on trees near her home. She says when she told the Bennington Police Department the response was underwhelming.

Police Chief Paul Doucette has defended his department's handling of the case.

Attorney General T.J. Donovan says, "For whatever reason, there was a breakdown in Bennington" but has not accused police of wrongdoing.

___

Information from: WVPS-FM, http://www.vpr.net