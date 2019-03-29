Vermont Senate gives preliminary approval to plastic bag ban

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill that would ban single-use plastic bags.

The 27-to-3 roll-call vote Friday would ban the use of single-use plastic bags and polystyrene food and drink containers effective in July 2020.

WCAX-TV reports that rather than banning plastic straws, the proposal would require customers to request a straw if they want one.

Final action on the proposal is expected next week.

A similar proposal is pending in the House. Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott has not said whether he would sign the bill.

So far, California is the only state that has banned the use of plastic bags, but a number of states across the country are considering such measures as a way to reduce pollution.

___

Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com