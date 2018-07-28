Vermont, NY offer free gear, sites to first-time campers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont is offering first-time campers free equipment and campsites this summer at various state parks to try to get more people to take part.

More than 600 people have signed up to be picked for 30 individual slots for the happy camper weekends offered in July and August.

The state parks loan the winning campers a tent, cook stove, lantern and some sleeping pads. Staff help the campers set up their campsite and give them a tour of the park.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dylan Hart, of Burlington, camped last weekend with her partner and 2-year-old daughter in Grand Isle State Park and said the group had an awesome time.

New York state is also offering its residents first-time camper weekends with free gear and campsites throughout the summer.