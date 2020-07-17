Vermont: Evidence says schools should be able to open

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont schools should be able to reopen safely this fall with at least part-time, in-person, learning, but school will not be the way it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Phil Scott said Friday.

Speaking at his regular virus briefing, Scott and health experts said Vermont currently has a low rate of infection with the virus that causes COVID-19 and studies across the world show that children in schools have not been major sources of infections.

“We know we cannot completely shut down while we wait for a vaccine,” Scott said. “We’ve had success with a cautious reopening so far and if we are going to do our best we possibly can for kids, it’s vitally important, based on recommendations from health experts and where we are with the virus today to reopen our schools.”

Dr. William Raszka, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, said at the event that children become infected, they are less likely to develop severe disease and less likely to transmit the virus.

He also highlighted studies from across the world that found that schools are not significant sources of infection.