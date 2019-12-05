Vermont Air Guard takes delivery of 3 more F-35 fighter jets

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Air National Guard has taken delivery of three more F-35 fighter jets.

The guard says the three jets arrived at the Burlington International Airport in South Burlington at about 3 p.m. Thursday after being flown from the factory in Fort Worth, Texas, by Vermont guard pilots.

Now the guard has taken delivery of five F-35s. By next summer, the guard is scheduled to have 20 of the aircraft, which replaced the F-16s the guard flew for decades.

“Today’s arrival is part of our scheduled plan to receive all the aircraft through 2020,” said Col. Adam Rice, vice commander of the Vermont guard's 158th Fighter Wing. “I’m very proud that our team is ready and our pilots were able to fly these Vermont aircraft home.”

The Vermont air guard is the first air guard unit in the country to receive the next-generation fighters. The Air Force describes the F-35 as its fifth-generation fighter, combining stealth technology with speed and agility