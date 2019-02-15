‘Venus in Fur’ to open in Sherman

The Sherman Playhouse will open its production of David Ives’ “Venus in Fur” Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.

Following opening night, the play will be staged Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through March 3, as well as Feb. 24 and March 2 at 2 p.m.

A half price preview will be staged Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.

Katherine Almquist of Sharon is the director. The cast features Chris Luongo of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Agnes Fohn of Sherman.

For more information and tickets, visit www.shermanplayers.org.