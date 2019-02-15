https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Venus-in-Fur-to-open-in-Sherman-13611130.php
‘Venus in Fur’ to open in Sherman
The Sherman Playhouse will open its production of David Ives’ “Venus in Fur” Feb. 15 at 8 p.m.
Following opening night, the play will be staged Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through March 3, as well as Feb. 24 and March 2 at 2 p.m.
A half price preview will be staged Feb. 14 at 8 p.m.
Katherine Almquist of Sharon is the director. The cast features Chris Luongo of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Agnes Fohn of Sherman.
For more information and tickets, visit www.shermanplayers.org.
