Ventura bans electric scooters for now

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — The growing pains of shared electric scooter businesses have led one Southern California city to take a wait-and-see approach.

The Ventura City Council voted 5-0 Monday night to ban scooters after a company called Bird filed an application to bring them to the city.

The Ventura County Star reports council members want to let other cities figure out solutions before allowing scooters in Ventura.

Problems experienced elsewhere include scooters being left scattered on sidewalks and riders zipping among pedestrians or failing to wear helmets.

___

Information from: Ventura County Star, http://venturacountystar.com