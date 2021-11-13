Venezuelans crossing into Colombia for coronavirus vaccines MANUEL RUEDA, Associated Press Nov. 13, 2021 Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 4:29 p.m.
1 of17 Venezuelans citizen wait in line to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in La Parada, near Cucuta, Colombia, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. Over the past two weeks Colombia has provided COVID-19 vaccines to thousands of Venezuelans. Fernando Vergara/AP Show More Show Less
VILLA DEL ROSARIO, Colombia. (AP) — Xiomara Ruiz woke up before dawn and boarded a bus with her son to make a one-hour trip to the bridge connecting Venezuelan to Colombia, which they crossed on foot. Their goal: to get the 8-year-old vaccinated against the coronavirus.
By 7 a.m. the 27-year-old nurse and the boy were lining up at a vaccination center in Villa del Rosario, a Colombian town on the border from Venezuela.