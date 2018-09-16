https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Vendors-sought-for-flea-market-13221642.php
Vendors sought for flea market
The Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will hold its annual fall flea market Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine at the Fireman's Ball Field on Route 7.
Refreshments will be sold during the event. And the fire department will hold a chicken barbecue during the flea market.
The cost for vendors is $20 for a 15x20 space and $35 for a double. Walk-ins are welcome, but depend on availability.
Interested vendors should call 860-354-9512.
View Comments