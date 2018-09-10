Vendors sought for flea market

The Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will hold its annual fall flea market Sept. 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. rain or shine at the Fireman's Ball Field on Route 7.

Refreshments will be sold during the vent.

The cost for vendors is $20 for a 15x20 space and $35 for a double.

Walk-ins are welcome, but depend on availability.

Interested vendors should call 860-354-9512.