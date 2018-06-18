Vendors sought for Village Fair Days

The New Milford Village Fair Days Committee is seeking vendors for its 51st annual Village Fair Days July 27-28.

Arts, crafts, antiques, businesses, organizations, church groups and clubs are welcome.

Sponsored by the Greater New Milford Chamber of Commerce and held on the Village Green, Village Fair Days is the largest annual event in New Milford and draws thousands of visitors every year.

The event features two full days of live entertainment, bingo, a food court and over a hundred vendor and community booths.

For more information, call the Chamber office at 860-354-6080 or email nmcc@newmilford-chamber.com.