Vendors sought for May market day

New Milford Tractor Supply is seeking growers, crafters and artisans to participate in a spring market day May 12.

The event will feature homemade and homegrown goods at the Route 7 South store.

Vendors with expertise in homemade crafts, candles, soaps, honey, eggs, produce, baked goods, gardening, furniture and more are invited to participate.

To register, vendors should visit TSCEventPartners.com or the New Milford store.

Nonprofit organizations and food trucks are also encouraged to register.

Vendor registration closes Wednesday, May 9.

Vendors will be able showcase their goods free of charge in tented areas near the storefront.

All vendors participating in this event will be responsible for complying with local and state ordinances.

“Market Day is a way for us to bring neighbors together to spotlight the diverse talent that makes the New Milford community so unique,” said Mary Lawley, vice president of store administration at Tractor Supply Company.

“From the hobbyist to the professional, not only do we want to celebrate locally produced goods, but also the people who make them,” Lawley said.