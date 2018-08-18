https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Vendors-sought-for-Junk-in-the-Trunk-13160879.php
Vendors sought for Junk in the Trunk
The Shepaug Valley School Class of 2020 will play host a Junk in the Trunk event Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Washington Primary School on School Street.
A rain date of Sept. 18 is planned.
Interested vendors can reserve one space - one parking space - for $25 by emailing Shepaug2020@gmail.com.
Forms/information will be emailed to vendors, and payment is due when paperwork is submitted.
Advertising will take place over the summer months.
View Comments