Vendors sought for Harvest Fair

The First Congregational Church of Kent on Route 7 North will hold its Harvest Fair Oct. 19.

Activities will include crafts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a quilt show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a turkey dinner, with takeout available, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Spaces for the flea market are available for $25 per space by contacting Bonnie Donzella at bonniedonzella@gmail.com.