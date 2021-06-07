Vegas police: Slain boy was from California, mother sought KEN RITTER, Associated Press June 7, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 7:55 p.m.
1 of3 This undated photo provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows Samantha Moreno Rodriguez. Rodriguez is now sought on a murder warrant in Las Vegas and is suspected in killing her 7-year old son Liam Husted whose body was found near a highway outside Las Vegas 10 days ago. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - These artist's renderings created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and distributed Thursday, June 3, 2021, by the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department depict a slain boy believed to be between the ages of 8 and 10 whose body was found Friday, May 28, 2021, off a hiking trail between Las Vegas and rural Pahrump, Nev. Authorities have identified the child as 7-year-old Liam Husted, from San Jose, California. Police said Monday, June 7, 2021, that his mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, is the suspect in his killing. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP,File) AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 7-year-old boy from San Jose, California, was the child whose body was found near a highway outside Las Vegas 10 days ago, and his mother is suspected of killing him, police said Monday.
The child was Liam Husted, and his mother, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was last seen May 31 alone at a Denver-area hotel, Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said.