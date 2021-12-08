Vegas judge mulls evidence question in Ruggs fatal DUI case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas judge said Wednesday he’ll decide by the end of the day whether to limit medical information that prosecutors receive about former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III following a fiery crash that killed a woman.
Ruggs didn’t have to appear in court while his attorney, Richard Schonfeld, argued before Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Robert Walsh that although state law lets police and prosecutors obtain a report about his client’s blood-alcohol level following the early Nov. 2 crash, it doesn’t let a judge compel first-responders to testify about his physical condition.