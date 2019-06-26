Vegas casino workers to picket Wednesday outside Palms

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Members of a powerful Las Vegas casino workers' union and other hospitality workers will picket Wednesday outside the Palms casino-resort, where owners have refused to bargain with the union.

The workers will call for Palms-owner Station Casinos to negotiate with the workers, who voted in April 2018 to unionize.

The company challenged the election's result but the National Labor Relations Board determined the company has been "failing and refusing to bargain collectively and in good faith" with the Culinary Union.

The Palms west of the Las Vegas Strip is one of six Station Casinos-owned properties in Las Vegas where workers have voted to unionize in recent years.

Station Casinos did not respond to a message seeking comment.

The Culinary Union says it represents about 900 porters, food servers, bartenders and other workers at the Palms.