Vegas-area swimming pool builders rebounding from recession

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Swimming pool builders in the Las Vegas valley are on the rebound after taking a hit when the mid-2000s housing bubble crashed.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports there were more than 1,700 pool permits issued in Henderson, North Las Vegas and unincorporated Clark County last year. Each area had more than twice as many pool permits last year than they did in 2012.

Permits for the city of Las Vegas were not available.

Most of Joe Vassallo's work at Paragon Pools is for new houses. Vassallo says his business usually picks up when home construction increases.

Las Vegas firm Home Builders Research has found that new home sales are up, though they're not back to pre-recession highs.

___

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com