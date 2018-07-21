Vegas-area bicyclists try out new stretch of Interstate 11

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas-area bicyclists have had their one and only chance to test out a new section of interstate highway.

KSNV-TV reports that hundreds of cyclist on Saturday rode a new stretch of Interstate 11 in Boulder City in an event sponsored by the Southern Nevada Bike Coalition.

The stretch of new highway is expected to open to vehicles on Aug. 9 as part of an eventual 15-mile (24-kilometer)bypass around Bolder City's southern perimeter.

The bypass will allow drivers to bypass Boulder City on the drive between Las Vegas and Hoover Dam. It won't be open to bicycles.