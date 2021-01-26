Vatican clears retired US bishop of multiple abuse claims

ROME (AP) — The Vatican has essentially slapped a retired U.S. bishop on the wrist for “flagrant" imprudent behavior with teenagers, even though a diocesan review board determined a half-dozen allegations of sexual abuse against him were credible.
The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith cleared retired Cheyenne, Wyoming Bishop Joseph Hart of seven accusations abuse, determined that five others couldn’t be proven “with moral certitude” and that two cases involving boys, who were 16 and 17, couldn’t be prosecuted given the Catholic Church didn’t consider them minors at the time of the alleged abuse, the diocese reported Monday. Another allegation wasn’t addressed in the decree.