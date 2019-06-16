The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a few years ago at the library. Above is “Mongolia, Girl with her Camel.”
The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a few years ago at the library. Above is “Mongolia, Girl with her Camel.”
The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a few years ago at the library. Above is “Mongolia, Girl with her Camel.”