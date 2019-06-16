  • The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a few years ago at the library. Above is “Mongolia, Girl with her Camel.” Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library / The News-Times Contributed

    The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a few years ago at the library. Above is “Mongolia, Girl with her Camel.”

    less

    The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library
Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a few years ago at the library. Above is “Mongolia, Girl with her Camel.”

less

The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Sherman Library

The Sherman Library is presenting the second part of an exhibit, “Vanishing Cultures,” through June 25. The show features photographs by Nancy Astor-White, who presented “Vanishing Cultures, Part 1” a few years ago at the library. Above is “Mongolia, Girl with her Camel.”