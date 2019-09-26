VandeWalle won't seek reappointment as chief justice

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle will not seek reappointment by his colleagues when his term expires at the end of the year.

The 86-year-old VandeWalle is the longest-serving chief justice in state history and the oldest in the nation.

VandeWalle tells The Associated Press that he intends to remain on the court for the "immediate future" but not as chief justice.

He says his "mind is still good" but he's not as "energetic" as he once was.

VandeWalle was reelected to his fourth 10-year term on the state's high court in 2014. His term will expire in 2024.

He's been elected chief justice by his colleagues five times since 1993.

VandeWalle is a native of Noonan and a University of North Dakota graduate.