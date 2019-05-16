Vancouver leads Washington state in weed-involved wrecks

SEATTLE (AP) — An analysis of Washington State Patrol data indicates Vancouver led the state in the number of Marijuana-involved wrecks occurring in cities.

The Seattle Times reported Thursday that Seattle-based Davis Law Group analyzed state data from 2015 to 2018, finding Vancouver had the most wrecks with 19, and Kent and Spokane tied for the second most with 18.

The state recorded 392 marijuana-involved wrecks during the four-year period, with 22 causing serious injury, 110 causing minor injuries and 37 resulting in death.

Interstate 5 was the site of the majority of wrecks on the state's roadways with 57.

According to the law firm's analysis, most crashes involving stoned drivers in the state occurred between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. and on Saturdays.

