‘Van Gogh & Japan’ to be screened

Gunn Memorial Library and Washington Art Associaton in Washington will co-sponsor an exhibition on screen documentary, “Van Gogh & Japan,” Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the library on Wykeham Road.

Though Vincent van Gogh never visited Japan it is the country that had the most profound influence on him and his art.

The film travels not only to France and the Netherlands but also to Japan to further explore the heritage that so affected Van Gogh and made him the artist we know of today.

The program is free and open to the public, but registration is requested by calling 860 868-7586.