Van Asch van Wyck art on exhibit

The Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens in Washington is presenting an exhibit of works by resident Susan van Asch van Wyck through Oct. 12.

The show features a variety of pieces by the artist who studied for several years with Richard Gorman Powers of Ridgefield.

Van Asch van Wyck was always interested in art, drawing and taking art classes throughout her youth while growing up in New Milford.

Early on, her main interest was drawing people until she later began drawing animals.

The artist has traveled the world with her husband, Hubert “Bear” van Asch van Wyck, an artist and art teacher. They landed in London, where she was part of several group shows. Both were accepted by The Royal Academy for a summer show.

Bear continued to teach abroad while his wife fed her passion, receiving advice and guidance from friend and artist R.B. Kitja.

After 13 years in London, the couple returned to Connecticut where they opened an antique shop in New Preston, where she began to sell some of her works.

Since returning to Connecticut, she has moved from working mainly in acrylics and graphite to concentrating on portraits, working with pastel, charcoal and graphite and, occasionally, gouache.

“I look for subject mater with distinctive character, which I find in human and animal faces,” the artist said. “Throughout my work, my one constant is a strong emphasis on line.”

For more information, contact laura@thejudyblackparkandgardens.org.