Valley Spirit to hold programs

Valley Spirit Cooperative & Wellness Center (www.valleyspiritcoop.com) in Washington has announced its upcoming offerings.

Classes will include Flow Yoga for all levels Mondays from noon to 1 p.m.; restorative yoga (seasonal) Mondays from 4:30 to 5 p.m.; Slow Yoga for all levels Tuesdays from 10 to 11 a.m.; Tai Chi level one Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; community donation meditation Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; yoga and exercise for breast health (begins July 17) Tuesdays from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.; Tai Chi level three Tuesdays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Pilates with Props Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m.; flow yoga for all levels Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 1 p.m.; musical meditation: drum circle Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m.; yoga for level one (suitable for beginners) Thursdays from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m.; Barre-ilates Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; community donation meditation Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 2 p.m.; Soulful Flow Yoga for all levels Thursdays from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.; Flow into Yin for all levels Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Flow Yoga for all levels Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 1 p.m.; Journey Yoga Saturdays from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.; Tai Chi level two Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Shine Your Light Yoga Sundays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

In addition, a July Frist Friday event will be held July 6 from 5 to 10 p.m.

The event will feature open houses at participating shops and galleries, a sock hop party with Arthur Murray swing dance instruction at Judy Black Memorial Park & Gardens, and a screening of “Read Window” at the park from 8 to 10 p.m.

Other events will include Kundalini yoga, music and community July 7 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; “The Artful Journal” July 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.; the opening of women in art show and the second Saturday Cacao and sound ceremony July 14 from 2 to 6 p.m.; “Breaking the Tech Bind: Taking Control of Your Digital Life” July 26 from 6 to 8 p.m.; August First Friday and Latin Dance Party and Arthur Murray event at the park Aug. 3 with open houses from 5 to 7 p.m., Latin dance party at the park from 6 to 8 p.m. and a screening of “Roman Holiday” at the park from 8 to 10 p.m.; “Awaken Healing Energy through the Tao: Taoist Microcosmic Orbit Meditation” Aug. 4-5; “Breast Health and Self Care: Let’s Talk About It” Aug. 11 from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m.; “Calm and Clear: How to Meditate” Wednesdays from Sept. 12 through Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.; “Sound Bath” Sept. 21 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.; “Ayurvedic private consultations and lecture with Sonam Targee Sept. 22 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; and Kirtan Sept. 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Valley Spirit Wellness is located at 6 Green Hill Road.

For information and RSVP, call 860-619-2788 or email info@valleyspiritcooperative.com.