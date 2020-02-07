Valentine event slated at HORSE

The Humane Organization Representing Suffering Equines in Washington will hold a Valentine’s Day celebration Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A snow date of Feb. 16 is planned at the 43 Wilbur Road organization.

The event will include hourly tours of the farm starting at 10 a.m., visits with the horses, a tack shop and the sale of a variety of baked goods.

Sponsorships that cost $50 will also be available.

For more information, call 860-868-1960.