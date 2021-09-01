Vaccine protest disrupts NY City Council hearing on schools

NEW YORK (AP) — Opponents of COVID-19 vaccine mandates repeatedly disrupted a New York City Council Education Committee hearing Wednesday and were ultimately ushered out, according to a news report.

About a dozen protesters in the City Council chamber balcony yelled, flashed thumbs-down signs and lambasted the city for requiring vaccinations for public school teachers and other staffers and for planning to offer the shots at middle and high schools to encourage students to take them, the Daily News reported.