Vaccine given to ineligible people at Delaware drive-thru

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware residents who are not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine nevertheless received it at a mass vaccination event attended by Gov. John Carney, according to state officials.
The Division of Public Health said after Saturday’s vaccination event that screening would be “tightened” for vaccination events on Sunday and Monday, and those not in the state’s top-priority phase 1A, which is limited to health care workers and long-term care residents and staff, might be turned away.