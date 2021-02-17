Vaccination of whole Brazilian city spares it from shortages DIANE JEANTET and TATIANA POLLASTRI, Associated Press Feb. 17, 2021 Updated: Feb. 17, 2021 5:21 p.m.
SERRANA, Brazil (AP) — As Brazil's mayors and governors start sounding the alarm over dwindling supplies of coronavirus vaccines, there are no such complaints in Serrana, a city that Sao Paulo's state government selected to test city-wide vaccination.
The city is small, but the task is sizeable: administering shots over eight weeks to the entire population aged 18 and up — 30,000 people. The study, known as Project S, entails follow-ups with each participant to shed light on the extent to which vaccination with the CoronaVac shot reduces spread of the virus.
