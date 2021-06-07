VP Harris' plane forced to return due to technical problem ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press June 6, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 2:50 a.m.
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, makes a double thumbs up sign toward members of the media after exiting Air Force Two after a technical issue required the plane to return to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 6, 2021, after it had already started begun flying to Guatemala City.
Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted as she exits Air Force Two on arrival in Guatemala City, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Guatemalan Air Force Central Command.
Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as United States Air Force Lt. Col. Neil Senkowski walks behind her, as she leaves Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 6, 2021, en route to Guatemala City.
A soldier stands guard after Vice President Kamala Harris deplaned Air Force Two when a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 6, 2021, as she was en route to Guatemala City.
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — A technical problem that involved “no immediate safety issue" forced Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.
Air Force Two landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.
ALEXANDRA JAFFE