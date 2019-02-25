VOA bureau chief to speak at site of WWII relay station

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — The Voice of America's White House bureau chief will help highlight the 75th anniversary of the U.S. international broadcasting service's Ohio relay station.

Steve Herman will speak March 6 at the National Voice of America Museum in West Chester, in southwest Ohio. The VOA veteran and Cincinnati native will talk about covering the White House and the world.

Herman's appearance is part of a series on "The Voice of Truth in America: Celebrating 75 Years of the VOA Bethany Station."

The Bethany station transmitted VOA news to Europe and Northern Africa during World War II and to countries lacking a free press during the Cold War. Bethany Station was decommissioned in 1994 and how houses the VOA museum.

The museum plans a dozen free events this year.