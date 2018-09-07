VNA to hold Trees of Love event

New Milford VNA & Hospice will host a Trees of Love event Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Harrybrooke Park in town.

The event, a fundraiser that will celebrate and remember the lives of deceased loved ones, continues the tradition of the Tree of Life, which for 21 years helped hospice families and all members of the community remember their loved ones while raising funds for New Milford VNA & Hospice.

Participants are invited to purchase a seedling in memory of their loved ones.

The day’s events will also include inspirational readings and music.

Individual seedlings will be $25. Proceeds will support ongoing care for terminally ill individuals and their families in 18 western Connecticut communities.

To participate, either on an individual basis or donation, call 860-354-2216 or visit newmilfordvna.org. Attendees are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and food to picnic and enjoy the time in the park.