VNA to hold Trees of Love event

New Milford VNA & Hospice will hold its first annual Trees of Love event Sept. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Harrybrooke Park in town.

The event, which is a special fundraiser that will celebrate and remember the lives of deceased loved ones, continues the tradition of the Tree of Life, which for 21 years helped Hospice families and all members of the community remember their loved ones while raising funds for New Milford VNA & Hospice.

Participants are invited to purchase a seedling in memory of their loved ones.

To participate, either on an individual basis or donation, call 860-354-2216 or visit www.newmilfordvna.org.

Individual seedlings will be $25 each. Proceeds will support ongoing care for terminally ill individuals and their families in 18 western Connecticut communities.

All families and friends are invited to bring blankets, lawn chairs and food to picnic and enjoy the time in the park.