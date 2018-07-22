VNA to celebrate 100 years

The New Milford Visiting Nurse Association will hold a 100th anniversary celebration Aug. 3 from 4 to 10 p.m. on the Village Green.

The event will feature raffles, music, food, entertainment, games and activities for all ages.

Food will be prepared by Water Witch Hose Co. No. 2.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under.

A family of four or more will cost $40.

Tickets can be purchased at www.newmilfordvna.org.