VNA to celebrate 100 years
The New Milford Visiting Nurse Association will hold a 100th anniversary celebration Aug. 3 from 4 to 10 p.m. on the Village Green.
The event will feature raffles, music, food, entertainment, games and activities for all ages.
Food will be prepared by Water Witch Hose Co. No. 2.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children age 12 and under.
A family of four or more will cost $40.
Tickets can be purchased at www.newmilfordvna.org.
