VNA offering bereavement support

The New Milford VNA & Hospice offers several bereavement support groups on a regular basis.

A bereavement support group for individuals grieving the death of a loved one is held the first and third Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the VNA office, 68 Park Lane Road (Route 202).

It is facilitated by Bob O’Keefe, LCSW.

Living Without a Partner, open to anyone grieving the death of a spouse, is offered the second and fourth Tuesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the senior center at 40 Main St.

It is facilitated by Catherine Vlasto, LCSW.

Camp Stepping Stones, a week-long bereavement camp for youth ages 6 to 18 who experienced the death of a loved one, is held annually in July.

For more information about any of the programs, call the VNA at 860-353-2216.